Azerbaijanis throw stones at Armenian driver's car near Shushi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijanis threw stones at an Armenian driver's car on the Stepanakert-Goris highway in the Shushi section, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Artsakh Republic informed.

It is mentioned that on January 10, in the Kashatagh regional police department received a report from a resident of Vanadzor, V. P. (born in 1991) that he had been provoked by Azerbaijanis on the Stepanakert-Yerevan highway near Shushi while driving his "Nissan Teana" car. The Azerbaijanis hit the car with stones, as a result of which the front part of the car was damaged.

Police are conducting investigation into the incident.