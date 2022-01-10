“We ourselves faced problem of foreign terrorists in not-so-distant past” – PM Pashinyan at CSTO summit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The reports that international terrorists are involved in Kazakhstan causes “concern and worry”, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the CSTO summit on January 10.

“We continue to face new types of threats,” Pashinyan, the current Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council said. “The current situation in Kazakhstan causes special worry and concern given the reports we’ve received on the involvement of international terrorists. In the not-so-distant past we ourselves faced the problem of foreign terrorists in our region,” Pashinyan said, referring to the involvement of terror groups in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war.

PM Pashinyan expressed hope that the CSTO efforts will contribute to swiftly restoring normal life in Kazakhstan.

He said that the strengthening of the rapid response mechanisms in crisis situations is among the key priorities of the CSTO. In this context the PM said that he expects CSTO member states to enhance joint efforts to perfect these mechanisms.

Recapping the results of the CSTO session, PM Pashinyan underscored that there is a high-level mutual understanding regarding the situation in Kazakhstan. He reiterated that the CSTO’s actions are aimed at a swift stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan and return to normal life.