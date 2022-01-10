Arakel Martikyan appointed Deputy Chief of General Staff
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Arakel Martikyan was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the presidency said.
