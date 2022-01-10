Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Arakel Martikyan appointed Deputy Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Arakel Martikyan was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the presidency said.








