Kazakhstan: Putin hails CSTO potential for rapid reaction and effectiveness

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO showed its potential and ability to act swiftly in practice, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CSTO summit on January 10.

“Our organization showed in practice its potential and ability to act swiftly, decisively and effectively. Each of the allies had their contribution in the composition of the CSTO military contingent for the implementation of the objectives,” Putin said.

Putin said that the CSTO military are training in common programs, have joint arsenals and communication.

“We developed the peacekeeping deployment skills during regular joint exercises,” Putin said.