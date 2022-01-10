CSTO summit: Leaders hold moment of silence in honor of Kazakhstan victims

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the CSTO member-states held a moment of silence in honor of the memory of those who died in the disturbances in Kazakhstan. The proposal to observe the moment of silence was made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the current Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, during the organization’s emergency session held online on January 10 which is convened to discuss the events in Kazakhstan.

All member states of the CSTO – Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are participating in the session.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas is also in attendance.