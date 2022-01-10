Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Armenia, Qatar discuss opportunities of expanding partnership in civil aviation sector

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Qatar Armen Sargsyan met on January 10 with President of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, the Embassy reports.

The opportunities of deepening and expanding the Armenian-Qatari mutual partnership in the civil aviation sector were discussed.

 








