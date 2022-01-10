Armenian CDC reports 126 new cases of COVID-19
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 126 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 345,981, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said January 10.
3433 tests were administered (total 2,608,149).
99 people recovered (total 332,985).
3 people died, raising the death toll to 8004.
As of January 10 the number of active cases stood at 3480.
- 12:15 Kazakhstan national security committee colonel found dead in Nur-Sultan
- 12:10 CSTO Secretary General to visit Kazakhstan
- 12:08 Terrorists are trying to seize power, warns Kazakh president
- 11:58 CSTO summit: Kazakhstan’s President thanks Armenia’s PM for operative work
- 11:46 CSTO summit: Leaders hold moment of silence in honor of Kazakhstan victims
- 11:32 Armenia, Qatar discuss opportunities of expanding partnership in civil aviation sector
- 11:11 Armenian CDC reports 126 new cases of COVID-19
- 10:43 Nearly 8,000 people detained in Kazakhstan following mass riots
- 10:35 COVID-19: Over 1200 people in Armenia received booster shot so far
- 10:34 CSTO Collective Security Council emergency session to start 11:00 Yerevan time
- 10:18 Artsakh President blames “pan-Turkist radicals” and “extremist groups” for Kazakhstan events
- 09:49 'Pashinyan acted very wisely' - military expert on decision to send CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan
- 09:42 Construction of ‘Friendship Bridge’ on Armenia-Georgia border at active stage, expected to be completed in spring
- 09:36 Granatus: Armenia plans to create new category and appellation for its ‘national drink’ pomegranate wine
- 01.08-20:30 Two cases of COVID Omicron variant detected in Armenia
- 01.08-17:30 ‘Azerbaijan still violates conditions of 2020 ceasefire’: Baroness Cox says at House of Lords
- 01.08-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-22
- 01.08-17:27 Asian Stocks - 08-01-22
- 01.08-16:54 Iran reports 26 coronavirus deaths in one day
- 01.08-15:26 Russian Aerospace Forces complete transfer of Armenian peacekeepers to Kazakhstan
- 01.08-15:13 Armenia to organize online session of CSTO Collective Security Council: Pashinyan, Putin hold phone talk
- 01.08-15:05 Unknown senders send bomb threat e-mails to Armenian, Belarussian Embassies in Moscow
- 01.08-14:39 Israeli national killed in Kazakhstan unrest
- 01.08-14:37 Armenian cathedral in list of Lviv’s most popular religious monuments among tourists
- 01.08-14:29 Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Kazakhstan
10:12, 01.03.2022
Viewed 1581 times Armenia “taking all possible measures” to assist Sevan Nisanyan who faces potential deportation from Greece
20:10, 01.03.2022
Viewed 1500 times Tehran supports the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia over all the roads passing through it - Ebrahim Rai
18:13, 01.03.2022
Viewed 1492 times Armenian representative gets acquainted with detention conditions of Istanbul-Armenian intellectual Sevan Nishanian
11:44, 01.03.2022
Viewed 1483 times Retailers in Armenia banned from displaying tobacco products to public
12:33, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1463 times Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights