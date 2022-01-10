COVID-19: Over 1200 people in Armenia received booster shot so far

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. So far, a total of 1216 people in Armenia received a booster shot against COVID-19, the ministry of health said today.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country is 1 million 694 thousand 518, of which 952,813 received the first dose, and 740,489 – the second dose.

The following vaccinations are available in Armenia: Coronavac (only the second dose), AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, Sinopharm and Moderna.

Vaccinations are free of charge.