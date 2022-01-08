Two cases of COVID Omicron variant detected in Armenia 

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement, adding that both are imported cases.

“As COVID-19 patients they underwent an epidemiological examination. Upon their arrival in Armenia, samples of their nasal mucosa were examined also by sequestration method, as a result of which the Omicron variant was detected.

Both patients are in satisfactory condition, they have not been hospitalized, receive treatment at home”, the statement says.

The Ministry of Health of Armenia again urges citizens to follow all the rules, to get vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.