Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian Presidential Office reports.

Putin and Lukashenko discussed the situation in the CSTO states, particularly in Kazakhstan.

The presidents also discussed the format of further discussions of the CSTO leaders.

 

 








