Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Kazakhstan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian Presidential Office reports.
Putin and Lukashenko discussed the situation in the CSTO states, particularly in Kazakhstan.
The presidents also discussed the format of further discussions of the CSTO leaders.
- 14:39 Israeli national killed in Kazakhstan unrest
- 14:37 Armenian cathedral in list of Lviv’s most popular religious monuments among tourists
- 14:29 Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Kazakhstan
- 14:16 Child dies from gunshot wound in Almaty, Kazakhstan
- 13:48 Kazakhstan’s President proposes to hold online CSTO Collective Security Council meeting chaired by Armenia
- 13:22 Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 12:47 Kazakhstan declares January 10 day of national mourning
- 12:06 Damage to business from riots in Kazakhstan surpasses $200 mln
- 12:02 Belarusian President holds phone talk with Kazakh counterpart
- 11:40 Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
- 11:18 Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital
- 11:15 Armenia reports 195 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:13 European Stocks - 07-01-22
- 11:11 US stocks down - 07-01-22
- 11:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-22
- 11:09 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 07-01-22
- 11:08 Oil Prices Down - 07-01-22
- 01.07-21:13 NATO concerned over situation in Kazakhstan
- 01.07-21:03 For the first time I felt the state behind me - Nishanian about his release
- 01.07-19:24 Nikol Pashinyan, Emomali Rahmon discuss situation in Kazakhstan
- 01.07-18:22 Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss a range of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation
- 01.07-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-01-22
- 01.07-17:33 Asian Stocks down - 07-01-22
- 01.07-17:08 Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss activity of CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
- 01.07-16:34 Armenian peacekeepers depart for Kazakhstan
00:03, 01.01.2022
Viewed 1527 times PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas
10:12, 01.03.2022
Viewed 1513 times Armenia “taking all possible measures” to assist Sevan Nisanyan who faces potential deportation from Greece
20:10, 01.03.2022
Viewed 1339 times Tehran supports the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia over all the roads passing through it - Ebrahim Rai
18:13, 01.03.2022
Viewed 1318 times Armenian representative gets acquainted with detention conditions of Istanbul-Armenian intellectual Sevan Nishanian
14:28, 01.04.2022
Viewed 1297 times Turkey embargo wasn’t working in practice, says Armenian lawmaker after lifting trade ban