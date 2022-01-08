Child dies from gunshot wound in Almaty, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. An 11-year-old child died from a gunshot wound, another was injured during the riots in Almaty, the office of the Ombudsman for Children's Rights of Kazakhstan said, reports TASS.

“According to the Ombudsman for Children's Rights Aruzhan Sain, on January 5, a child died from a gunshot wound in Almaty”, the statement said.

It was noted that on January 7, a 15-year-old teenager was taken to one of the children's hospitals in Almaty with severe gunshot wounds.