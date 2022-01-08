Kazakhstan declares January 10 day of national mourning

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared January 10 a day of national mourning for the victims of the latest events across the country, the president’s spokesperson Berik Uali said.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan. In several days, they escalated into mass riots and assaults at the bodies of authority in many cities. Thousands of people were injured, and there were casualties. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance. CSTO peacekeepers have already commenced their mission in Kazakhstan. According to the authorities, the constitutional order in Kazakhstan was generally restored on January 7. The situation in Almaty remains the most complicated, reported by TASS.



