Belarusian President holds phone talk with Kazakh counterpart
12:02, 8 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk today in the morning, discussing the current situation in Kazakhstan, the Belarusian president’s press service said.
“The leaders of the countries discussed the current situation in Kazakhstan and the future actions”, the statement says.
No other details from the telephone conversation are being reported.
