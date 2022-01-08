Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Cable internet access in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur-Sultan, which was down since Friday, has been restored, reports TASS.

However, mobile internet access remains unavailable.

The internet access in the city went down at about 12:00 local time (09:00 Moscow time), but mobile phone network was relatively stable.

On Wednesday, cable internet access in Nur-Sultan was down for about six hours since 17:00 (local time). A curfew is currently in effect in the capital between 23:00 and 07:00.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan. In several days, they escalated into mass riots and assaults at the bodies of authority in many cities. Thousands of people were injured, and there were casualties. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance. CSTO peacekeepers have already commenced their mission in Kazakhstan. According to the authorities, the constitutional order in Kazakhstan was generally restored on January 7. The situation in Almaty remains the most complicated.