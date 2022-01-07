NATO concerned over situation in Kazakhstan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The NATO is concerned over the developments in Kazakhstan and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and protect human rights, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
"We are closely following the situation in Kazakhstan, we are concerned about what has happened. Restraint, end to violence, protection of human rights are a necessity," he said.
