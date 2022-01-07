Armenia wants CSTO mechanisms to work, says Security Council Secretary amid peacekeeping deployment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches importance to the responsibility that it assumed as part of the CSTO Chairmanship, the Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said in an interview to Public Television.

“One of the most important questions is why didn’t the Republic of Armenia, when it had asked for help in time, receive such help, while today Armenia is reacting when it is receiving such request. First of all I’d like to say that it is the stance of responsibility here. We attach great importance to the responsibility that we’ve assumed. There is another question here as well – is Armenia interested that the CSTO mechanisms work? The answer is definitely yes. And if the answer is yes, then Armenia, proceeding from this answer, tried to take steps for the CSTO mechanisms to function,” Grigoryan said.

“I’d like to note that the Prime Minister of Armenia, upon receiving reports on the developments in Kazakhstan and the request of Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev, launched consultations with all other CSTO member-state leaders so that the CSTO provides help. Everyone provided information and gave their assessment to the situation, and Armenia also made its decision. At that time, there were no revolutionary processes there, there were terrorist acts happening. You’ve seen videos online showing armed people outside. And the decision was made within the framework of the logic of ensuring stability and security,” Grigoryan said.