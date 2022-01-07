CSTO Secretary General informs Pashinyan about details of peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas held a telephone conversation today with Prime Minister of Armenia, Chair of the Collective Security Council Nikol Pashinyan, the CSTO press service reports.

The CSTO Secretary General informed Pashinyan about the details of the January 6 decision of the Collective Security Council aimed at solving the current situation in Kazakhstan.

Mr Zas also informed about the process of solving organizational issues.

The transportation of peacekeeping troops via Russian military planes continues.

The main tasks of the CSTO joint peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan will be to protect state and strategic facilities, provide support to the law enforcement agencies of the country for stabilizing the situation.