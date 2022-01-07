Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 January

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the PM’s Office said.

The two leaders exchanged congratulations on Christmas.

The Armenian PM and the Russian President discussed the current situation in Kazakhstan, as well as the process of joint steps within the CSTO.

 

 








