Armenia reports 129 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 129 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 345,518.
130 patients have recovered in one day, bringing the total recoveries to 332,588.
The death toll has risen to 7997 (4 death cases registered in the past one day).
3899 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 6.
The number of active cases is 3422.
