Protesters set fire to Almaty's Branch of National TV Channel of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Protesters have set fire to Almaty's Branch of National TV Channel of Kazakhstan, ARMENPRESS reports "RIA Novosti" agency informed, citing "Mir 24" TV company.

Earlier, protesters stormed the former president's residence in the former capital, Almaty, as well as the Almaty administration building. Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 over the sharp rise in liquefied natural gas prices in the southwestern cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau. Two days later, riots broke out in Almaty, where police used light and sound grenades to disperse the crowd, as in other cities.

President Tokayev has declared a two-week state of emergency in Almaty, in the Mangystau and Almaty regions until January 19, a curfew from 23:00 to 07:00, and on January 5 he signed the resignation of the government. The members of the government continue to perform their duties until the new Cabinet is approved.