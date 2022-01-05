1st meeting of the special envoys of Armenia, Turkey will take place on January 14 in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The first meeting of the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey will take place on January 14 in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan will represent Armenia, while former Ambassador of Turkey to the USA Serdar Kılıç will represent Turkey.