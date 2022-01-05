Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 January

Garik Sargsyan appointed acting mayor of Vedi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an order appointing Garik Sargsyan as Acting Mayor of Vedi of the Ararat Province.

Sargsyan was serving as Chairman of the State Property Management Committee before this appointment.








