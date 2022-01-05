Garik Sargsyan appointed acting mayor of Vedi
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an order appointing Garik Sargsyan as Acting Mayor of Vedi of the Ararat Province.
Sargsyan was serving as Chairman of the State Property Management Committee before this appointment.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11:11 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 10:04 Garik Sargsyan appointed acting mayor of Vedi
- 09:19 European Stocks - 04-01-22
- 09:17 US stocks - 04-01-22
- 09:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-01-22
- 09:13 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 04-01-22
- 09:11 Oil Prices Up - 04-01-22
- 01.04-19:01 Two MPs of the faction “Civil Contract” submit letters of resignation
- 01.04-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-01-22
- 01.04-17:30 Asian Stocks - 04-01-22
- 01.04-14:28 Turkey embargo wasn’t working in practice, says Armenian lawmaker after lifting trade ban
- 01.04-13:04 Armenia rolls out homegrown Sputnik Light vaccine
- 01.04-12:33 Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights
- 01.04-12:05 Income tax lowered in Armenia
- 01.04-12:04 Georgia again rejects 3+3 format meeting
- 01.04-11:08 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 90 new cases, 3 deaths
- 01.04-09:33 Serviceman arrested on suspicion of killing comrade
- 01.04-09:30 U.S. Secretary of State, Turkish FM address “process of normalization with Armenia”
- 01.04-09:01 European Stocks - 03-01-22
- 01.04-09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-01-22
- 01.04-08:59 US stocks up - 03-01-22
- 01.04-08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 03-01-22
- 01.04-08:56 Oil Prices - 03-01-22
- 01.03-20:24 France will continue to act in favor of strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and the EU
- 01.03-20:10 Tehran supports the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia over all the roads passing through it - Ebrahim Rai
18:05, 12.30.2021
Viewed 2600 times Azerbaijan continues to hold about 200 Armenian POWs, distorting their status - law signed by Biden
21:48, 12.29.2021
Viewed 2531 times Charges pressed against Israeli company and its senior employees which used drones against Armenian positions
20:18, 12.29.2021
Viewed 1913 times Young diplomats of Iraqi Kurdistan take training at the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
18:58, 12.30.2021
Viewed 1900 times The ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin will not be extended
21:07, 12.29.2021
Viewed 1839 times We must resolutely move towards the Armenia that our ancestors, our martyrs dreamed of - PM Pashinyan