LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.46% to $2823.00, copper price down by 0.54% to $9630.00, lead price up by 0.26% to $2295.00, nickel price down by 0.67% to $20610.00, tin price down by 1.02% to $38700.00, zinc price up by 0.06% to $3541.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.