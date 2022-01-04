Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-01-22

YEREVAN, 4 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 482.19 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.88 drams to 544.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 651.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 34.83 drams to 27995.67 drams. Silver price up by 0.44 drams to 357.88 drams. Platinum price up by 18.50 drams to 14867.15 drams.