Armenia rolls out homegrown Sputnik Light vaccine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The locally produced Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 is already in use in Armenia, the health ministry said.

Sputnik Light will be used as a booster shot.

The vaccine is produced in Armenia by Liqvor Pharmaceuticals.

 

 

 








