LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.55% to $2810.00, copper price up by 0.26% to $9682.00, lead price up by 0.18% to $2289.00, nickel price up by 1.22% to $20750.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $39100.00, zinc price up by 0.25% to $3539.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.