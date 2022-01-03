France will continue to act in favor of strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and the EU

YEREVAN, 3 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. France, which has recently taken over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, will continue to act in favor of peace in the region, establishment of stability, as well as strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, ARMENPRESS reports, the Embassy of France said.



