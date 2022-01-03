Armenian health authorities still working on coronavirus health pass

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities are still working on a coronavirus health pass which would require people to produce either a recent negative PCR test result or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon entering restaurants or other leisure venues.

The Ministry of Healthcare initially planned to mandate the health pass starting January 1, but the timeframes were delayed.

The Ministry of Healthcare told ARMENPRESS that they have received the Ministry of Justice’s opinion on the matter and are now finalizing the document. The order will be issued after passing confirmation.