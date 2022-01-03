Brazilian football star Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his appearance at celebrations for the 101st anniversary of his first-ever team, Cruzeiro, the club said.

The 45-year-old ex-striker “is fine, with light symptoms, and will now undergo a period of rest and social isolation, in line with medical advice”, Cruzeiro, which Ronaldo bought last month, said on Twitter.