1,660,256 vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A total of 1,660,256 vaccinations were administered in Armenia as of January 2, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

944,784 are first dose and 714,685 are second dose jabs.








