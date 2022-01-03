1,660,256 vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A total of 1,660,256 vaccinations were administered in Armenia as of January 2, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.
944,784 are first dose and 714,685 are second dose jabs.
- 11:01 1,660,256 vaccinations against COVID-19 administered in Armenia
