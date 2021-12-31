Out task should be to adequately prepare and withstand the challenges – Deputy PM Matevosyan’s congratulatory message

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan issues a congratulatory message on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM, the message runs as follows,

“Dear compatriots,

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!

The passing year 2021, despite its controversies, was a year of overcoming the political crisis for Armenia. After the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the tension in the domestic political life of Armenia was possible to overcome through elections, a tool typical of accomplished democracies. In this regard, the political forces of Armenia showed will and civic collective maturity, turning to the people for settling internal political disputes and relying on their wisdom. The free expression of the will of the people and the successful voting proved that the electoral institution in Armenia works effectively, exercising power exclusively by the vote of the citizen. The local elections, which completed the final stage of community enlargement reforms, were a testament to the institution's integrity.

The coronavirus pandemic and the war in 2020 had a significant negative impact on the socio-economic situation of our country. This year, however, allowed to stabilize the situation, to bring back the socio-economic order of the country to the rails of development and growth. Thanks to the relative stability and the results of the measures taken by the Government, the current state of the economy creates real expectations for setting and achieving ambitious targets for the coming year.

Dear compatriots,

Hours later we will enter 2022, a year of both opportunities and challenges. Our task should be to adequately prepare and withstand the challenges, as well as to make use of the given opportunities consistently and in a well-calculatedly manner to ensure the security of Armenia, to increase the welfare of our people, to create the necessary environment for peaceful and creative work.

New Year has always been associated with family, warmth and caring. In this regard, I wish that the light of hope should always be bright in all your families, that the achievements should be tangible, and that the goals should always be achieved. I want your cherished dreams to come true next year, success to be your companion, difficulty to be easy to overcome. Finally, may 2022 be a year of peace, security, health and prosperity for our state and people.

Happy New Year!”.