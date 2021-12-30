YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS news agency congratulates all its readers, subscribers and all Armenians on the occasion of New Year and Christmas. New Year is the first page of a new book, let's write a new unique story together. May 2022 be a period of great prosperity for you and your families.

During the festive days the editorial office will continue to publish the most urgent and important information, but the full staff of the agency will resume work on January 3.

HAPPY NEW YEAR AND MERRY CHRISTMAS!