Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-12-21

YEREVAN, 30 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.50 drams to 480.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.70 drams to 542.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.42 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.22 drams to 646.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 81.98 drams to 27697.58 drams. Silver price up by 3.72 drams to 352.5 drams. Platinum price down by 92.10 drams to 14850.26 drams.