Russia describes appointment of special envoys between Armenia and Turkey as “logical and reasonable step”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia believes that the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey would contribute to the recovery of the general situation in the region and formation of trust and good-neighborliness, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

“It’s not once that Russia announced that it is ready to assume a mediating role in the issue of the normalization of relations between the two countries,” Zakharova said.

She described the appointment of the special envoys for dialogue by Armenia and Turkey as a “reasonable and logical” step, underscoring that Moscow is ready to assume a mediating and organizational role for the contacts between the envoys.