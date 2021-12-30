Tax chief lauds “record” high numbers in jobs and average monthly income

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Record numbers in jobs and the average monthly income were recorded in 2021, the State Revenue Committee Chairman Rustam Badasyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“With November 2021 data there were 654 thousand jobs in Armenia. We already have the average monthly job indicator for 2021, which stands at 634 thousand. For comparison, the average monthly indicator in 2020 was 609 thousand, and in 2019 – 602 thousand,” he said.

The average monthly income indicator per one job was 214,000 drams. In 2020 the figure stood at 203,000 while in 2019 it was 190,000.

PM Pashinyan noted that they should take into account the inflation. According to him, the inflation is a global phenomenon related to the COVID-19 pandemic, since companies had to shut down, and there is a shortage of goods and as a consequence the prices are growing.