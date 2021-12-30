2021 tax revenues surpass estimates

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The 2021 state budget’s revenues envisaged 1 trillion 440 billion drams, however the figure was overperformed by 146 billion drams as of December 30.

Thus, the revenues for 2021 stand at 1 trillion 586 billion drams, the State Revenue Committee Chairman Rustam Badasyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

In terms of returns, Badasyan described the figures as “record” numbers.

“We returned 182 billion drams to taxpayers, this is mostly in terms of VAT. We plan to return another 3 billion drams today. Thus, the year’s figure will stand at 185 billion drams,” he said, adding that the figure stood at 140 billion in 2020 and 180 billion in 2019.