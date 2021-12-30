89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 89 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 344,826, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said on December 30.

7 people died, raising the death toll to 7968.

196 patients recovered (total 331,348).

As of December 30 the number of active cases stood at 4005.

7216 tests were administered (total 2,560,870)