89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 89 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 344,826, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said on December 30.
7 people died, raising the death toll to 7968.
196 patients recovered (total 331,348).
As of December 30 the number of active cases stood at 4005.
7216 tests were administered (total 2,560,870)
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11:27 89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 11:19 United States calls on Azerbaijan to release all remaining Armenian captives
- 11:13 U.S. Ambassador reaffirms commitment to continue working with Armenia for a better future
- 11:10 Cabinet members hold moment of silence in honor of fallen troops
- 09:32 PM Pashinyan, Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin hold phone conversation
- 08:59 European Stocks - 29-12-21
- 08:58 US stocks - 29-12-21
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-12-21
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 29-12-21
- 08:54 Oil Prices Up - 29-12-21
- 12.29-21:48 Charges pressed against Israeli company and its senior employees which used drones against Armenian positions
- 12.29-21:07 We must resolutely move towards the Armenia that our ancestors, our martyrs dreamed of - PM Pashinyan
- 12.29-20:46 Director General of the WHO warned about the great wave of getting infected because of new strains of COVID-19
- 12.29-20:18 Young diplomats of Iraqi Kurdistan take training at the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
- 12.29-18:48 Hungary sends 100,000 doses of vaccine to Armenia
- 12.29-18:32 5 Armenian POWs repatriated
- 12.29-17:50 Temporary exhibition “Archeological relics from Shushi” opened at Erebuni Museum
- 12.29-17:36 Azeri authorities release Artsakh villager after brief arrest – Ombudsman
- 12.29-17:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-12-21
- 12.29-17:15 Asian Stocks - 29-12-21
- 12.29-16:24 President Sarkissian, First Lady visit Yerablur military cemetery to honor fallen troops
- 12.29-16:20 Iran to open consulate-general in Armenia’s Kapan
- 12.29-16:05 Converse Bank is the best Trade Finance Provider 2022 in Armenia according to Global Finance
- 12.29-15:58 Russia reiterates readiness to act as mediator between Armenia and Turkey
- 12.29-15:35 Yerevan-bound flight safely returns to Brussels after lightning strike
21:35, 12.24.2021
Viewed 2257 times Armenia expects normalization of relations from Armenian-Turkish talks, but the issue is difficult and sensitive – PM
16:03, 12.25.2021
Viewed 2241 times Azeri military killed Artsakh farmer with intentional long-range shot – prosecution presents evidence
15:13, 12.25.2021
Viewed 1876 times “Everything is bearable if POWs get released” – Armenian scholars on backlash over meeting Azeri counterparts in Moscow
20:49, 12.24.2021
Viewed 1688 times If Armenian cargo does not pass through Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani cargo will not pass through Armenia – Pashinyan
17:38, 12.23.2021
Viewed 1622 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-12-21