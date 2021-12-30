LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 December:

The price of aluminum down by 0.81% to $2818.50, copper price up by 0.57% to $9620.50, lead price down by 0.33% to $2265.50, nickel price up by 0.45% to $20215.00, tin price up by 0.50% to $39100.00, zinc price down by 1.24% to $3491.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.