Young diplomats of Iraqi Kurdistan take training at the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

YEREVAN, 29 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The graduation ceremony of young diplomats from Iraqi Kurdistan was held at the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that Director of the Diplomatic School Vahe Gabrielyan congratulated the diplomats from Kurdistan and handed them the certificates of the two-week training. Gabrielyan noted with satisfaction that the first program in that format for foreign young diplomats has successfully completed.

According to the Director, the school staff did their best to make sure that this program meets the professional requirements and expectations of foreign students.

“It is with satisfaction and pleasure that we mark this successful completion of this program. As you know, this was the first attempt of cooperation between us in such a format, and our staff did their best to ensure that the program meets your needs and expectation and also delivers the goals that we’ve defined for us. Judging by our earlier conversations with you, it seems that we’ve reached these goals. It has been a privilege to host you for last two weeks in Armenia, we enjoyed your company. We also gained from you insides into matters related with the history and culture of Kurdish people, to the policies of Kurdistan regional government. We gained from this program, as we hope you did”, Vahe Gabrielyan said.

Classes at the Diplomatic School lasted 12 days for 12 young diplomats from Iraqi Kurdistan. During the ceremony of awarding the certificates, the Director of the Diplomatic School Vahe Gabrielyan also presented them with the recently published "Diplomatic School of Armenia. Testimonies" book. The Kurdish diplomats, in turn, handed over books about Kurdistan, other gifts to the Director and other school staff.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia was opened in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan on February 24, 2021. The Consul General of Armenia in Erbil is Arshak Manukyan.