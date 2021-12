President Sarkissian, First Lady visit Yerablur military cemetery to honor fallen troops

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian visited the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to pay tribute to the fallen troops of the Artsakh war. They laid flowers at the graves of the soldiers and observed a moment of silence.

The President also laid flowers at the graves of assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, military commanders Monte Melkonyan and Andranik Ozanyan.