Russia reiterates readiness to act as mediator between Armenia and Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to act as a mediator for normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey and provide support in “any format”, the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko said, according to RIA Novosti.

“Moscow is ready to provide mediating support in any format. At the same time, we attach importance to abandoning putting forward preconditions, focusing on mutually-acceptable topics and steps which would lead to a gradual formation of an atmosphere of trust and good-neighborliness,” he said.