Superintendant of Khanperyants Military Aviation University Major-General Daniel Balayan sacked
13:26, 29 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Superintendant of the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s Marshal A. Khanperyants Military Aviation University Major-General Daniel Balayan was sacked by a presidential decree on December 29.
President Armen Sarkissian signed the dismissal order on the advice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the presidency said.
Major-General Balayan was serving as head of the university since 1993.
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version