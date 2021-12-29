COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 88 new cases, 5 deaths
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 88 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 344,737, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Total recoveries - 331,152 (+125)
Tests administered – 2,553,654 (+ 6788)
Total death toll – 7961 (+5)
Active cases – 4123
