COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 88 new cases, 5 deaths

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 88 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 344,737, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Total recoveries - 331,152 (+125)

Tests administered – 2,553,654 (+ 6788)

Total death toll – 7961 (+5)

Active cases – 4123

 








