PM Pashinyan participates in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The event was attended by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Toka, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

First, the participants of the meeting took a “family photo”, then Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted those present.

Issues related to the development of cooperation in the CIS area, as well as joint measures to combat the coronavirus were discussed at the meeting.

Anna Popova, Acting Head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, presented a detailed report on the work and measures taken against the coronavirus.

The meeting ended with an informal dinner of the CIS leaders.