Economic activity index grew 5,2% in January-November 2021

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity index in Armenia grew 5,2% in 2021’s January-November compared to the same period of 2020, according to the Statistical Committee.

The volume of industrial output grew 2,7%, while construction volume grew 6,9%.

Trade turnover grew 7,9%, while service volumes (excluding trade) grew 7,3%.

The consumer price index grew 7,1%, the industrial output price index – 9,9%, while electric-energy output volume dropped 2%.

16,6% growth was recorded in the foreign trade turnover volumes – exports grew 19,4% and imports grew 15,1%.