COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 59 new cases, 7 deaths
11:14, 27 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 59 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 344,540, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said in a statement.
4669 tests were administered (total 2,540,319 tests).
248 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 330,841.
7 people died, bringing the death toll to 7950.
As of December 27, the number of active cases stood at 4250.
