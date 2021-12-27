COVID-19: More than 1,6 million vaccinations administered in Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A total of 1,626,738 vaccinations against COVID-19 were administered in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare said Monday.
934,028 are first-dose shots while 692,082 are second-dose jabs.
