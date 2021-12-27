UN Secretary General calls on world to “prepare” for next pandemic

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres called on the world to “prepare” for the next pandemic in a message on the occasion of International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

“COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face,” Guterres tweeted. “As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one. On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, let’s give this issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves.”

The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is marked on December 27.

The first ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, was held on 27 December 2020, and was called for by the United Nations General Assembly to advocate the importance of the prevention of, preparedness for and partnership against epidemics.