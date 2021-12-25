Azeri military killed Artsakh farmer with intentional long-range shot – prosecution presents evidence

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh prosecution debunked the Azerbaijani authorities’ reports which claimed that an Armenian farmer was shot dead on December 3 because he had “attacked an Azerbaijani position”.

The General Prosecution of Artsakh said in a statement that their investigation gathered evidence concluding that the 65-year-old Armenian farmer from the village of Tchartar in Martuni region was actually gunned down by an intentional long-range shooting of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who then attempted to cover up the murder.

“On the occasion of the incident the Azerbaijani side had presented a false version claiming that the citizen of Artsakh Seyran Sargsyan had attacked an Azerbaijani position and was neutralized a few meters away from the position. The results of the investigative and other procedural measures as part of the criminal case concluded that Seyran Sargsyan was killed by a long-range shot, after which the Azerbaijani military servicemen moved his body from the neutral zone to their position,” the prosecution said, adding that they have surveillance camera footage showing the actions of the Azeri military.

The Artsakh prosecution again stressed that the Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the vicinity of the peaceful settlements of Artsakh pose a clear and present danger for the peaceful population’s right to life and other rights of vital importance.