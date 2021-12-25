“Everything is bearable if POWs get released” – Armenian scholars on backlash over meeting Azeri counterparts in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Several prominent Armenians from the fields of culture and education had meetings with Azerbaijani representatives of the same spheres in Moscow on December 23 and 24.

The meetings were mediated by Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation.

This meeting did not have an official agenda, but the Armenian representatives raised the issue of Armenian POWs and highlighted the need for their immediate repatriation.

Yerevan H. Tumanyan State Puppet Theater Director Ruben Babayan, who participated in the meetings, told ARMENPRESS that besides himself the Armenian delegation included Yerevan State Medical University Rector Armen Muradyan, K. Stanislavsky Russian Drama Theater Director Marianna Mkhitaryan and the Union of Cinematographers President Harutyun Khachatryan.

Their Azeri counterparts were the Baku Music Academy Rector Farhad Badalbeyli, Baku University of Languages Rector Kyamal Abdulla, filmmaker Ayaz Salayev and the Azerbaijani University of Architecture and Construction Rector Gyulchokhra Mamedova.

“Shvydkoy had initiated such meetings in 2004, 2006 and 2008. This meeting did not have an agenda. Shvydkoy said beforehand that no political issue would be discussed. Each of us was representing himself and the conversation covered only the human, humanistic field. We said that creating trust requires certain steps, and the first step is the return of the captives. There can’t be neither trust nor a peace process if the most important human issue isn’t solved. This is what we raised. Everything must be done in order not to hinder this process, and I hope certain steps will be made,” Babayan said, adding that the Azerbaijani representatives raised issues of their concern, mostly relating to the landmine zones.

Babayan says he and his colleagues were well aware of the potential disapproval they would get back home over making the trip. But he argues that they agreed to take part first of all in order to once again raise the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war. Babayan believes that they shouldn’t miss any occasion for speaking about this topic. “Actually, when you raise the issue from a humanitarian perspective one cannot oppose you,” he said.

Asked whether or not such meetings would happen again, Babayan said this depends on the results.

“All members of our group were very well aware that we would be criticized upon returning to Armenia. And that’s exactly what happened, but the return of the captives matters more, and everything is bearable if the captives get released,” Babayan said.